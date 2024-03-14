Colorado DOT updates variable speed limit signs on a stretch of Interstate 70

The Colorado Department of Transportation has installed 13 new variable speed limit signs on Interstate 70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs.

New signs were added so both sides of I-70 had signage to make it easier for drivers in any lane to see the speed limit, the CDOT said in a news release.

With the installation of the new electronic signs comes new technology that automatically adjusts the limit based on congestion, traffic conditions and adverse weather conditions.

“The key purpose behind the new signs is to improve safety on the I-70 mountain corridor,” said Jessica Myklebust, director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Region 1. “VSLs react to real-time congestion and incidents on the corridor, reducing speeds to a reasonable limit when needed. This helps to prevent crashes and stop-and-go traffic. VSLs have been shown to improve safety and operations on highways nationwide.”

Data from the Federal Highway Administration says variable speed limit signs can reduce rear-end crashes by 65%, fatal and injury crashes by 51% and total crashes by 34%.

#CDOT #News: CDOT launches variable speed limit sign technology on eastbound #I70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Speed limits will adjust in real-time depending on road conditions for the safety of motorists.

📰https://t.co/CrBaDpd6mK#KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/Ay9Y0XaW0U — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 11, 2024

State transportation officials have noted that the limit will change only if weather or traffic conditions warrant. However, the speed limit posted on the LED displays is the enforceable limit. Drivers traveling faster than what is posted on a variable speed limit sign can be cited for speeding.

Variable speed limit signs first were installed on the eastbound stretch of I-70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs in 2022. The signs also are utilized in the Glenwood Canyon area and could be added in other areas, including Wolf Creek Pass, CDOT said.

Other states that have utilized similar signage include Texas, Oregon, Utah and Minnesota. LL

More Land Line news from Colorado.