Colorado bill would once again delay transportation bond vote

May 29, 2020

Keith Goble

|

One Colorado House bill is moving forward at the statehouse to again delay a public vote on whether to tap $1.8 billion in bonds to pay for transportation work.

Approved during the 2018 regular session, the ballot question calls for asking voters whether the state should borrow $1.4 billion for infrastructure work. Combined with other investments, the bonds would fund nearly $3 billion in infrastructure improvements over two decades.

Most of the bond money – 85% – would be allotted for state highway projects. Transit would claim 15 percent.

One-year delay

As specified in the 2018 law, the issue was set to be included on the state’s 2019 fall ballot.

Concerns about a growing list of state spending questions on last year’s bond vote spurred legislators to act to approve a one-year delay until November 2020.

In the meantime, $500 million in transportation work was earmarked for funding via previously approved borrowing.

Supporters concern about passage in November 2019 was validated when voters defeated two transportation funding questions.

Another delay underway

A second postponement to the road bond vote could soon be approved by state lawmakers.

The House Transportation and Motor Vehicles and the Finance committees each acted this week to advance a bill to wait until 2021 before voters can decide on the question.

Advocates say it is unlikely voters would get behind the bond vote ballot measure because of the political and economic problems resulting from COVID-19.

HB1376 would authorize the state to borrow $1.8 billion in bonds.

Additionally, the bill calls for delaying for two years a $50 million general fund transfer to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The transfer would be used to make payments on bonds.

If voters approve the bond question, annual transfers from the general fund to the highway fund would increase by $29.5 million to $79.5 million.

The bill awaits consideration in the House Appropriations Committee.

More Land Line coverage of news from Colorado is available.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

broker

Colorado

Fighting for broker transparency

OOIDA has fought for years for greater transparency in broker and motor carrier contracts, and the pandemic has highlighted why the lack of it is a problem.

By Mark Reddig | May 07

Judge denies Fedex Freight’s motion to dismiss racial discrimination lawsuit

News

Judge denies Fedex Freight’s motion to dismiss racial discrimination lawsuit

An Illinois federal court denied FedEx Freight’s bid to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit, which accuses it of not enforcing certain policies uniformly.

By Tyson Fisher | May 29

OOIDA's tour trailer, The Spirit, in Ogallala, Neb.

News

OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to Hot Springs, S.D.

Hot Springs, S.D., on the edge of the Black Hills region, is the next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker. Be sure to check in.

By Chuck Robinson | May 29

A coronavirus timeline: How we got here

News

A coronavirus timeline: How we got here

Land Line Media provides a timeline of the events related to the coronavirus dating back to Dec. 31, when the first reports came out of China.

By Mark Schremmer | May 29