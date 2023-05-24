Closures, delays coming to Interstate 15 in Utah

Travelers on Interstate 15 in Utah should expect delays for much of the upcoming summer for bridge maintenance and pavement repair projects.

The Utah Department of Transportation has reduced southbound I-15 to one lane from north of Exit 228 to south of Exit 222 to repair or replace damaged concrete panels, according to a UDOT news release.

This reduction will be in effect 24 hours a day through May 25. All lanes will reopen for Memorial Day weekend from 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26, until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Starting Tuesday morning, both directions of I-15 will be reduced to one lane. UDOT is advising drivers to avoid travel during the heaviest traffic period, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and “zipper merge” when approaching the work zone.

“This is a really important project for us to accomplish, with the number of people who travel on I-15 in this area,” Darren Bunker, UDOT project manager, said in a statement. “We’re completing this work to keep the interstate in good condition so drivers can continue getting where they want to go.”

As part of the bridge work, UDOT crews have closed the northbound I-15 off-ramp at Exit 222. Traffic is being diverted to a temporary off-ramp at Sheep Lane Drive, just south of the Main Street exit.

Within the work zone, the speed limit is 60 mph. Drivers should plan extra travel time and avoid weekday afternoons when possible, UDOT said.

The $17.8 million project will see two bridge decks replaced, nine bridge decks repaired and pavement upgrades along an 18-mile stretch of I-15.

Construction is scheduled to continue through 2023, according to UDOT.

Updated information about this project, as well as the latest traffic conditions, can be found on the UDOT website. LL

More Land Line news from Utah.