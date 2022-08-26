California phasing out gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035

The California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to require all new cars and light-duty trucks to be equipped with a zero-emission engine by 2035.

In what it is the strictest vehicle-related climate change policy in the nation, CARB gave the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations the green light.

According to CARB documents, 35% of all new passenger vehicles sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles by 2026. That percentage gradually increases to 100% of all new light-duty vehicles by 2035.

It is worth noting that the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations do not place a full ban on gas-powered passenger vehicles. Californians will be able to continue to drive their existing fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Furthermore, CARB’s new rules apply only to light-duty passenger vehicles. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are exempt from Advanced Clean Cars II regulations.

According to CARB, Advanced Clean Cars II is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles by more than 50% in 2040. Smog-forming emissions from passenger vehicles will be reduced by more than 25% in 2037. CARB claims that consumers will save as much as $7,900 in the first 10 years of implementing the new regulations.

CARB’s approval is not the final move. There are still several more hurdles the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations need to clear.

CARB must prepare written responses to public comments in the Final Statement of Reasons. Also, the board must submit the proposed rules to the California Office of Administrative Law. Lastly, CARB will have to request a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the regulations.

Once finalized, Advanced Clean Cars II paves the way for other states to adopt similar regulations. In 2012, CARB approved Advanced Clean Cars I. That set low-emission vehicle regulations that reduce criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from light- and medium-duty vehicles for model years 2015 through 2025.

Subsequently, 15 states – Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington – have adopted California’s zero-emission and low-emission vehicle regulations. LL

