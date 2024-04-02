Bridge strike shuts down portion of I-95 in Philadelphia

April 2, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A section of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia has been shut down after a truck struck the Delair Bridge.

In the afternoon of Monday, April 1, a truck hauling an oversize load struck the Delair Bridge while traveling northbound on Interstate 95 near Exit 26. The incident has prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to close a section of the interstate.

According to PennDOT, Intestate 95 northbound will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange. Northbound travelers will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound Interstate 95 also will be closed and detoured during construction. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North at Adams Avenue.

It is not clear exactly how long the Interstate 95 closure will remain. PennDOT indicated that the portion of the interstate going northbound will be “closed for several days” while contractors repair the Delair Bridge.

Electronic message boards along Interstates 76, 276 and 476, as well as other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, are being used to alert motorists about the closure and to provide information about alternate routes.

Motorists can check road conditions by visiting 511PA.com.

Bridge strikes in Oklahoma and Baltimore

The Delair Bridge strike and subsequent interstate closure comes days after bridge strikes closed a highway in Oklahoma and caused the high-profile Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

On Saturday, March 30, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a barge struck a bridge just south of Sallisaw at the Kerr Reservoir. Officials had to shut down U.S. 59 South until bridge inspections were completed. The highway has since reopened.

On March 26, a ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River. Several people working on the bridge were killed.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency, which remains in effect through Monday, April 8. The order waives federal hours-of-service requirements for drivers providing direct assistance to emergency relief. For more information about the emergency declaration, click here. LL

