Brent Spence Bridge project progressing

The Brent Spence Bridge project remains on schedule, according to the corridor’s website.

Plans are for the construction of a companion bridge west of the existing bridge, which is one of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country. Some 80,000 vehicles on Interstates 71 and 75 utilize the bridge to cross the Ohio River daily. That includes an estimated $2 billion worth of freight.

Improvements to the existing Brent Spence Bridge and an adjoining 8-mile roadway as well as redesigned ramp configurations and other aesthetic improvements are also part of the project.

A final public hearing regarding the Brent Spence Corridor Project will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 22.

In-person meetings were held earlier this week, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Covington, Ky., and Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Cincinnati.

Project information including the supplemental environmental assessment, approved by the Federal Highway Administration in January, is being presented at all three meetings.

More than $1.6 billion in federal grants through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been awarded to fund the Brent Spence Bridge project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ohio Department of Transportation are co-managing the project, with Walsh and Kokosing selected for the design-build portion.

After the final public hearing, the supplemental environmental assessment will be finalized in April before the project moves into the construction phase, according to a timeline on its website.

The plan is for the companion bridge to open in 2029. LL

