Brent Spence Bridge project progressing

February 22, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Brent Spence Bridge project remains on schedule, according to the corridor’s website.

Plans are for the construction of a companion bridge west of the existing bridge, which is one of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country. Some 80,000 vehicles on Interstates 71 and 75 utilize the bridge to cross the Ohio River daily. That includes an estimated $2 billion worth of freight.

Improvements to the existing Brent Spence Bridge and an adjoining 8-mile roadway as well as redesigned ramp configurations and other aesthetic improvements are also part of the project.

A final public hearing regarding the Brent Spence Corridor Project will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 22.

In-person meetings were held earlier this week, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Covington, Ky., and Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Cincinnati.

Project information including the supplemental environmental assessment, approved by the Federal Highway Administration in January, is being presented at all three meetings.

More than $1.6 billion in federal grants through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been awarded to fund the Brent Spence Bridge project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ohio Department of Transportation are co-managing the project, with Walsh and Kokosing selected for the design-build portion.

After the final public hearing, the supplemental environmental assessment will be finalized in April before the project moves into the construction phase, according to a timeline on its website.

The plan is for the companion bridge to open in 2029. LL

More Land Line news by state.

Related News

Kentucky

Podcast: Reality check on California’s electric vehicle plans

The Golden State is counting on electric vehicles to cut down emissions, but new analysis lays out just how difficult that will be.

By Scott Thompson | December 20

speed limiters

News

OOIDA to truckers: Tell Congress it’s a ‘no’ on speed limiters

Truckers have made it known that they don’t want speed limiters mandated. OOIDA is asking its members to get that message to Congress.

By Mark Schremmer | February 22

trafficking

News

Canadian campaigns aim to raise awareness about human trafficking

Human trafficking is a terrible crime. Find out why one expert says truckers are the “ideal population” to help.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 22

idling

News

Washington state idling rule revision dead

A pursuit in Washington state to revise truck idling rules appears to be dead for the year. The issue, however, likely is not settled.

By Keith Goble | February 22