Average U.S. diesel price rises by a fraction of a cent

The retail average U.S. diesel fuel price stayed within a half cent of the average price from one week ago, according to the weekly report issued for Monday, Dec. 2, by the Energy Information Administration.

Average U.S. diesel fuel prices as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.07, up two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.059, up a half cent.

New England – $3.078, up 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.246, down one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.928, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.982, up 1.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.779, up three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.241, down a half cent.

West Coast – $3.704, down 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.382, down a half cent.

California – $3.96, down 2.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price per gallon of U.S. diesel on Monday, Dec. 2, was up less than a penny from the week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

While ProMiles data show increases for the Rocky Mountain region and east, West Coast prices went down.

California’s average diesel fuel price increased more than 1.8 cents per gallon. The West Coast average without California decreased by the same amount.

The average diesel fuel price per gallon for the U.S. on Dec. 2 was 14.8 cents lower than one year ago, according to ProMiles. Last week’s average was 21.2 cents lower than a year before.

Here are the average U.S. diesel fuel prices reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.976, up four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.028, up 1 cent.

New England – $3.07, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.251, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.905, up 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $2.931, up four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.793 up three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.23, up a half cent.

West Coast – $3.547, down 1.6 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.352, 1.8 cents.

California – $3.842, down 1.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. diesel fuel price per gallon at $3.009 for Monday, Dec. 2.

A week previous the average retail U.S. diesel price was $3.007 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.008 per gallon of diesel fuel, and a year ago $3.158 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.