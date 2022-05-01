Rand McNally builds tablet with drivers in mind

March-April 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

Rand McNally unveiled a new in-cab navigation tablet created with truck drivers in mind. The longtim
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TravelCenters

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

Business

Has trucking discovered the automated holy grail?

At least two new truckload companies claim they’re close and getting closer to the automated holy grail.

By John Bendel | March-April 2022

Business

Not ready for prime time

Controversy continues to closely follow Tesla in its quest for high-level autonomous vehicles.

By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2022

Despite transaction, Schneider not pulling out of Canada

Business

Schneider not pulling out of Canada, analyst says

Green Bay, Wis.-based Schneider National announced Canadian operations will cease. but this does not equate to an end to the company’s presence in Canada.

By Chuck Robinson | March-April 2022

Christenson Transportation

Business

Christenson Transportation nearly doubles operation

Sharp Transport Inc., is now a division of Christenson Transportation following a late 2021 acquisition.

By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022