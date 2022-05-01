OOIDA life member receives ‘Rock Star’ status

Land Line
March-April 2022
Ryan Witkowski
Features
The Mid-America Trucking Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year in Louisville, Ky. MATS is scheduled for March 24-26.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2022
Whether you’re all about work or play, the Mid-America Trucking Show has events of all types for show attendees.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2022
Leaving a legacy for his family was a major driving force for Doug Smith, who recently made an appearance on A&E’s “Shipping Wars.”
A husband-and-wife driving team go above and beyond to help an inexperienced truck driver find a safe place to park his tractor-trailer.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2022
