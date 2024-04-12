Arkansas transportation dashboard now available

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has launched an interactive dashboard on its website to provide drivers with information on the current state of roads, projects and more throughout Arkansas.

Pavement conditions, status of construction, safety data and metrics are displayed by gauges and graphs on the dashboard.

“These ratings are determined using federal standards,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said in a news release. “Seventy-five percent of our budget goes toward taking care of the roads we already have. We’re proud of our pavement preservation efforts across the state and are excited to have a tool that shares where we stand in that continuous effort.”

The state’s 768 miles of interstate highway and 2,564 miles of non-interstate highway are categorized separately and rated either “good,” “fair” or “poor.” Currently, the overall condition of Arkansas interstates is 98%, while non-interstate highways rate 94%, according to the dashboard.

Insufficient funding is the most common cause of delayed maintenance or preservation activities, ARDOT said.

Bridges also are labeled with a “good,” fair” or “poor” rating. The 7,358 state-owned bridges have a 97% rating as of Friday, April 12. ARDOT said the bridges are inspected in accordance with state and federal regulations and that those inspections occur every year or two, depending on a bridge’s age, condition and design.

The construction projects and funding details planned for each one is detailed on the dashboard.

Also available through this dashboard are the state’s annual fact sheets, as well as its 2022 Transportation Asset Management Plan.

“This is a great tool to promote transparency and show the public how their tax dollars are being spent,” said Tudor. “We hope to continue adding features to this dashboard over time.”

Safe and efficient transportation is another major goal for ARDOT in developing the dashboard. In addition, the department has implemented the following measures to increase safety:

Installation of 2,519 miles of rumble strips on Arkansas highways

Installation of oversize signs and enhanced pavement markings

Stationing of patrol vehicles at construction zones

Establishment of a high-risk rural road program

Development of the Arkansas crash analytics tool

More news from Arkansas is available here. LL