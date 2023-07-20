Arizona reopens popular rest area with expanded truck parking

Drivers looking for a place to rest along Interstate17 in Arizona can now be treated to a “bathroom with a view,” according to the state’s Department of Transportation.

On July 18, the Arizona DOT announced the reopening of the Sunset Point Rest Area following a yearlong $7.5 million renovation project to the site’s restrooms, water and septic systems and other amenities.

“Along with returning to that sweeping view west toward the Bradshaw Mountains, visitors will notice upgrades to the signage, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping, along with renovated ramadas,” ADOT said in a statement. “Restrooms have new or upgraded lighting fixtures, doors, sinks, hand dryers and more.”

To “enhance capacity and accessibility,” the project plans – which began in July 2022 – included renovating and reopening the original restroom building. The recently renovated building had been closed since 2012, when a new restroom building was opened at the site.

According to ADOT, the popular rest area – which is located along I-17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction – serves more than a million visitors a year.

In a recent Facebook post, the department shared some of the views from the newly reopened rest area, along with some of the upgraded amenities at the site.

In addition to upgrading the facilities, the project also renovated the rest area’s sundial memorial, which honors “ADOT highway workers who have died in the line of duty.”

While the rest area was closed to four-wheeled motorists during the construction, Sunset Point was open to commercial vehicle traffic, with limited services, during the renovation. ADOT says expanding the site’s capacity for truck parking was also included in the renovation.

During the renovations, ADOT offered a temporary rest area along I-17 at Badger Springs Road. The department says the temporary site will now be closed.

A full list of rest areas in Arizona can be found here. LL

