Arizona, Missouri and Pennsylvania open up more truck parking

Truck parking has remained an issue for truckers conducting essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the issue, Arizona and Pennsylvania are opening more rest areas and facilities to accommodate truckers.

On April 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced it has temporarily reopened two rest areas that have been closed for more than a decade specifically “to support truckers hauling essentials during the current public health situation,” according to a news release:

Parks Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff at mile marker 182.

Christensen Rest Area along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff at mile marker 324.

The two rest areas are available for truck parking only. Both have portable toilets and handwashing stations.

Other rest areas in the state are still open to all travelers.

“Long-haul truckers are working tirelessly to support our nation during this difficult time, and we will do all we can to support them,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a statement. “Opening these temporary rest stops provides a place for drivers to get the rest they need as they help all of us.”

According to ADOT, the Christensen Rest Area closed in 2002. Parks Rest area closed in 2009. Although ADOT currently opened them up for truck parking, there are no plans to permanently reopen the rest areas.

In Pennsylvania, the state’s Department of Transportation announced on Monday, April 6, the reopening of five more rest areas:

Interstate 79 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 1.

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line.

U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line.

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, one-half mile south of the New York state line.

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line.

PennDOT’s recent rest area openings are in addition to the 28 previous openings. In total, PennDOT operates 30 rest areas. However, rest areas are also located within welcome centers. Tourism services are still not available at those locations.

Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations can be reopened.

Missouri is offering additional truck parking spaces by allowing truckers to park at weigh stations. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, trucks can park at scale houses, included overnight parking, throughout the federally declared emergency. However, there are some conditions:

Parking does not interfere with the operations of the facility (e.g., no parking on ramps/turn-around areas, in scale lanes, in front of inspection buildings, in areas designated for staff or handicap parking, or in other areas identified by on-site state patrol personnel).

No littering of any kind.

No alcohol or drug consumption on state property.

Restroom facilities may not be available at several sites.

Adherence to any other rules set forth by the facility’s personnel.

Regarding road rumors of closed rest areas in New Hampshire, the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs confirmed to Land Line that rest areas are still open. However, Department of Business and Economic Affairs employees, who work the indoor facilities, have been relieved of work at rest stops. That means the insides of those facilities, including restrooms, are closed for the time being.

The department says truck parking, vending machines and portable toilets are still accessible at all New Hampshire rest area.

For information about rest areas and truck parking in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, check out Land Line’s COVID-19 information page.