Alabama organizations assisting Texas wildfire relief efforts

The Alabama Trucking Association and Alabama Cattlemen’s Association are collaborating to provide aid to ranches devastated by the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in the Texas Panhandle.

More than 1 million acres have been destroyed by the largest wildfire in Texas history, which began in late February. In addition, reports indicate more than 7,000 head of cattle have been lost.

On Tuesday, March 19, the fire was declared 100% contained.

However, the Texas A&M Forest Service posted an advisory on Sunday, March 24 saying wildfire potential is particularly concerning in the plains and southwest portions of Texas.

Information on how to donate to the Texas Panhandle wildlife relief fund is available on the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association website. The ACA has said it will match donations up to $5,000.

The money raised will go to the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s relief effort for fencing materials, according to the website.

Truckloads of hay or individual bales can be dropped off at these locations:

Alabama Livestock Auction (800 U.S. Highway 80 East, Uniontown, AL 36786)

Baldwin County Coliseum and Fairgrounds (19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, AL 36567)

Cullman Agricultural Center (17645 U.S. Highway 31, Cullman, AL 35058)

Frisco City Stockyard (20 Houston St., Frisco City, AL 36445)

Northwest Alabama Livestock on Friday and Saturday, March 29-30 (14330 state Highway 243, Russellville, AL 35654)

“During any crisis, truckers answer the call,” Mark Colson, president and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, told a Birmingham, Ala., news outlet. “When we reached out to Alabama truckers to solicit their help to deliver much-needed hay to Texas, the response was immediate: ‘Just tell us when and where.’”

Texas wildfire emergency

A disaster declaration issued Feb. 29 for 60 Texas counties remains in effect.

Within the emergency order is relief of certain requirements for motor carriers and commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Detailed information about those waivers can be found on the CVSA emergency declarations website. LL

Read more Land Line news from Texas.