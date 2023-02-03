ADOT calls timeout on freeway closures ahead of Super Bowl LVII

February 3, 2023

SJ Munoz

Drivers in Phoenix and Maricopa County received some welcomed news with the Arizona Department of Transportation announcing it will block freeway closures in its Central District through Feb. 15 due to the Super Bowl and other events.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set to host Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, while the Waste Management Phoenix Open is scheduled for Feb. 9-12 at The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. In addition, several football-related events and concerts are scheduled in the area.

According to ADOT’s website, there are 26 ongoing projects in the Central District.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting where they need to be during the events ahead of the big game,” Randy Everett, ADOT Central District administrator, said in a statement. “Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement. But whether you’re a visitor or a local resident, we want to avoid conflicts with our ongoing improvement projects.”

Crews will continue work on Interstate 10 this weekend, said ADOT. This will close some ramps and create lane restrictions. A weekend travel advisory has been made available by ADOT. However, these freeways will remain open.

The latest road conditions, including unscheduled closures or restrictions, during Super Bowl week, or at any time, can be found on the Arizona 511 website or the ADOT Twitter page. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

