Absentee voting removes scheduling mishaps for truckers

October 6, 2023

Keith Goble

|

If one thing about trucking is true, it’s that no matter how carefully you plan, plans can go awry. With the November election right around the corner, capitalizing on absentee voting can take Murphy’s Law out of the equation and make sure you don’t miss out on your right to vote.

All states offer advance voting, which is an ideal setup for professional drivers. Some states allow mail-in ballots, commonly referred to as absentee ballots. Others allow voting in person at locations leading up to Election Day. This is known as early voting. A growing number of states even conduct certain, if not all, elections by mail. Your local elections office or secretary of state’s office can provide details.

Absentee voting

In a typical year, 35 states offer “no-excuse” absentee voting – meaning you do not have to give a reason why you want to cast an absentee ballot. Other states allow either permanent no-excuse absentee voting or casting absentee ballots under a limited set of circumstances.

Absentee ballots – or even permanent absentee ballots – can be requested by contacting a county clerk, county auditor, county registrar, county supervisor of elections or the board of elections, depending on the state. Phone numbers for those offices can be found through a search online.

Early voting

Some type of early voting is offered in all states except Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire. This allows voters simply to decide to vote early.

No-excuse early voting differs from absentee voting in that voters may visit an election official’s office – or in some states, other satellite voting locations – and cast ballots in person.

The time periods for early voting vary by state. The average starting time is about three weeks before Election Day.

All-mail voting

California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington run their elections entirely by mail. These states send a ballot to every registered voter prior to Election Day. In addition, 16 states allow certain elections to be held by mail.

Permanent absentee ballots

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 22 states provide permanent absentee ballots for at least some voters. Five states provide permanent absentee ballots for all voters: Arizona, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey and Virginia.

The 17 states that offer permanent absentee ballots for at least a limited number of voters are Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. LL

More state news from Land Line is available.

Related News

speed limiters

Alabama

Podcast: FMCSA and speed limiters – Is it 68 mph or not?

For a few hours Monday, we thought we knew what speed limit FMCSA landed on for heavy trucks. But then it backtracked. So what’s going on?

By Mark Reddig | September 26

emergency

News

U.S. DOT releases emergency funds to California

Several counties in California are receiving emergency relief funds after damages from Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

By Land Line Staff | October 06

Truck Leasing Task Force

News

Truck Leasing Task Force meeting set for Oct. 17

The Truck Leasing Task Force’s second meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17. Those wanting to attend the virtual meeting must register.

By Mark Schremmer | October 06

border, study, truckers

News

Truckers needed for border-crossing study

Firm seeks input from truckers for study of U.S.-Canadian border crossing. Here’s what freebie carriers are offered for participating.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 06

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.