60-year-old Blatnik Bridge to be replaced

More than $1 billion in federal funding will go toward the replacement of the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis.

The Interstate 535 bridge over the St. Louis Bay is the second-longest bridge in Minnesota and is a critical freight and commercial connection. Approximately 33,000 vehicles cross the Blatnik Bridge daily, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“This investment will make it possible for Minnesota and Wisconsin to rebuild a critical connection between our states that will foster regional economic growth, strengthen our national supply chains and improve the safety and reliability of our transportation network,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “This is a project that will serve hundreds of communities between our states.”

Federal funds were provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s INFRA program. The total cost to replace the Blatnik Bridge is estimated to be $1.8 billion. To reach that amount, each state has agreed to commit $400 million to the project.

The Blatnik Bridge carries 33,000+ vehicles per day, and has been a vital link between Minnesota and Wisconsin for over 60 years. We’re replacing the bridge, which is at risk of closure, to ensure it can serve the community for decades to come. https://t.co/98i82fD5xJ — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) January 27, 2024

“A new Blatnik Bridge means safer vehicle travel and better support for the billions of dollars in freight moving across the bridge each year,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. “I’m proud to partner with Gov. Walz and his administration to bring this project across the finish line.”

The Blatnik Bridge has served as one of the longest marine links for U.S. trade with Canada, a news release said. Among the goals of the project are improved safety and accommodation of oversized and overweight loads.

“Replacing the bridge is a top priority,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. “MnDOT is grateful to our federal partners for the funds needed to get this project done. We look forward to working with WisDOT to build the modern and reliable Blatnik Bridge that the Twin Ports deserve.”

State officials said design work for the project is anticipated to start this year. Construction will begin upon selection of the final design.

“Our commitment to improving safety and the long-term sustainability of our bridges is unwavering,” said Craig Thompson, WisDOT secretary. “This was a team effort from local communities and elected officials in both states, and we will act with urgency to deliver this important project.”

More information about the project is available here. LL