Wyoming upgrading 511 system

March 20, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Wyoming is upgrading its 511 website and web cameras to provide more reliable and secure service to the public, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said.

“We know many travelers and even our own employees rely on our 511 tools every day,” Vince Garcia, Intelligent Transportation Systems program manager, said in a statement. “These security and reliability upgrades were essential in maintaining public trust in this vital resource.”

The department maintains approximately 222 web cameras around the state that capture photos of road conditions every few minutes. WYDOT said in 2022, its website saw 2.2 billion hits. Based on that traffic, its intelligent transportation systems team recently made updates to create a more dependable and secure website.

“We know how crucial the cameras are for the traveling public to put eyes on the road prior to traveling,” Garcia said.

Those who have WyoRoad.info bookmarked in a web browser should update that bookmark, while users who rely on third-party aggregations of the website data may experience interruptions in service due to the upgrades, WYDOT said.

(H3) Land Line has a list of the 511 websites for all 50 states on its road conditions for truckers page.  

In addition to the online upgrades, transportation officials are replacing 61 inoperable and/or outdated cameras and related infrastructure across the state.

These upgrades will be conducted as weather, funding and supply chain availability allow, WYDOT said. The department added that the cameras malfunctioning the longest will be replaced first.

Wyoming’s 511 tools are managed and updated 24/7 by WYDOT’s Transportation Management Center. Road conditions are updated based on reports made by boots-on-the-ground employees like snowplow operators and Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers. Photos of road conditions submitted by the public also can help ensure the accuracy of the state’s 511 information.

WYDOT reiterated that its 511 tools remain its official source for road and weather information. LL

