19th Special Olympics Minnesota convoy raises over $25,000

A little mist and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen spirits at the 19th Special Olympics Minnesota convoy held Oct. 7-8.

Kathy Karkula, development director for Special Olympics Minnesota, said the event raised more than $25,000 with 83 trucks and 45 athletes taking part in the convoy held at Running Aces Casino and Racetrack in Columbus, Minn.

“The trucking industry doesn’t get pulled into the limelight very often for the good they do,” Karkula said. “They are very viable to our organization. Truckers have hearts of gold, and I want others to see that. They love Special Olympics and help us throughout the year.”

The Special Olympics Minnesota convoy traveled a 30-mile route from Columbus, Minn., to Harris, Minn.

A cookout also was held as part of the event, and Nashville country artist Jack Kapanka performed several songs, including “America Moves by Truck.”

“It’s a lot of work, but anything we ask of truckers, law enforcement and sponsors, they find a way to make it happen,” Karkula said. “We do this event with the help of a lot of good people. They keep a smile on my face at all times. It’s way more than just a special event.”

That team effort was evident this year in the meal served. One of the Special Olympics athletes works at a local Hy-Vee grocery store and was able to arrange for a food donation. Then several truckers provided grills to help cook the food – an example of how convoy volunteers go above and beyond.

“I need to thank the entire trucking industry, law enforcement and athletes that attend each year,” Karkula said. “We need them all, and they all make it happen. I never forget who we’re doing it for and why we’re doing it. I’d do it on a volunteer basis, because that’s how much I care.” LL