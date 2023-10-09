19th Special Olympics Minnesota convoy raises over $25,000

October 9, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

A little mist and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen spirits at the 19th Special Olympics Minnesota convoy held Oct. 7-8.

Kathy Karkula, development director for Special Olympics Minnesota, said the event raised more than $25,000 with 83 trucks and 45 athletes taking part in the convoy held at Running Aces Casino and Racetrack in Columbus, Minn.

“The trucking industry doesn’t get pulled into the limelight very often for the good they do,” Karkula said. “They are very viable to our organization. Truckers have hearts of gold, and I want others to see that. They love Special Olympics and help us throughout the year.”

The Special Olympics Minnesota convoy traveled a 30-mile route from Columbus, Minn., to Harris, Minn.

A cookout also was held as part of the event, and Nashville country artist Jack Kapanka performed several songs, including “America Moves by Truck.”

“It’s a lot of work, but anything we ask of truckers, law enforcement and sponsors, they find a way to make it happen,” Karkula said. “We do this event with the help of a lot of good people. They keep a smile on my face at all times. It’s way more than just a special event.”

That team effort was evident this year in the meal served. One of the Special Olympics athletes works at a local Hy-Vee grocery store and was able to arrange for a food donation. Then several truckers provided grills to help cook the food – an example of how convoy volunteers go above and beyond.

“I need to thank the entire trucking industry, law enforcement and athletes that attend each year,” Karkula said. “We need them all, and they all make it happen. I never forget who we’re doing it for and why we’re doing it. I’d do it on a volunteer basis, because that’s how much I care.” LL

Read more Land Line features.

Related News

House hearing

Minnesota

Podcast: OOIDA critical of upcoming House hearing

A House subcommittee has ‘stepped in it’ this time by holding a hearing on trucking without truckers. Listen to what OOIDA has to say.

By Jami Jones | September 11

local funding

News

Pennsylvania Senate approves local funding flexibility for bridges

The Pennsylvania Senate voted to advance a bill to give counties local funding flexibility to address municipal bridge projects.

By Keith Goble | October 09

AK Creation

News

Trucking company avoids punitive damages in faulty brake lawsuit

AK Creation has avoided punitive damages in a crash case. Read about how the company succeeded despite a truck with brake failure.

By Tyson Fisher | October 09

broker

News

FMCSA expects to issue broker final rule in March

FMCSA is poised to issue a final rule regarding broker and freight forwarder financial responsibility in the coming months.

By Mark Schremmer | October 09

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.