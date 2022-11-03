16th annual Truckers for Troops campaign begins Nov. 7

With Veterans Day right around the corner, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is gearing up for their annual Truckers For Troops campaign.

Now entering its 16th year, OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops is a weeklong event that helps raise money for veteran organizations – as well as generate funds to build care packages to send to U.S. troops stationed overseas. This year’s campaign is set to begin on Nov. 7 and continues through the start of business on Nov. 14.

Starting Nov. 7, new and renewed memberships to the Association will be offered at a discounted price of $35. Members can join or renew for as many years as they’d like at the discounted rate, and 10% of the total price paid will go to Truckers for Troops. The Association has pledged to match those funds dollar-for-dollar. Individual tax-deductible contributions are also welcome.

Since 2007, OOIDA members have helped Truckers for Troops raise nearly $730,000 to assist veterans and veteran organizations.

One of those organizations is the Veterans Community Project, a Kansas City, Mo.-based group whose mission is “to serve those who served us.” The organization assists former military members in several ways. First, through their Veteran Outreach Center, which provides a host of services to assist vets:

Help navigating their VA benefits.

Identification services.

Mental and physical health referrals.

Financial counseling.

Access to hygiene kits and a food pantry during the organization’s commissary day.

In addition to their outreach center, Veterans Community Project’s community of tiny homes gives homeless veterans a chance to get off the street and start the process of rebuilding. The program has a 60% success rate of transitioning veterans from being homeless into permanent housing, more than double the average of other housing programs. Following the success of the Kansas City site, the program is expanding to campuses in Longmont, Colo., and St. Louis. The charity’s goal is to eventually have a community in each state.

On top of assisting veteran organizations, Truckers for Troops helps raise funds to create care packages to send to U.S. troops stationed overseas. Each package costs around $300 to fill and ship, and the suggested recipients come from OOIDA members. Since the program began, the Association has sent more than 3,200 care packages to active members of the military.

“It’s just one of the many things that we do that we take pride in. And we’re happy to do it,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We’re happy to do what we can to support those that basically have made sacrifices – and for some, continue to make sacrifices. Making life better for everyone is what we’re proud to do.”

Support Truckers for Troops by calling 800-444-5791 from Nov. 7-13 between 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Central time or go online here. LL