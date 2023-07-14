XPO adds doors in the Atlanta region

XPO has added network capacity in the Atlanta region by expanding its Norcross, Ga., service center.

This expansion adds 46 doors in the Georgia market. That brings the total to 152 doors at this service center. The expansion will allow it to handle more freight and provide better service to customers, according to a company news release.

The Norcross service center employs more than 120 people. With the completion of the expansion, the company expects to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives. In total, XPO said it employs nearly 700 people across seven service centers in Georgia.

“As part of our strategic plan, we’re adding new doors in markets that can use more capacity and sustain growth over time,” Dave Bates, the company’s chief operating officer, said in the news release. “The expansion of the Norcross service center in the growing metro Atlanta area will greatly benefit our customers as we’ll be able to serve their needs with additional flexibility and speed. It also allows us to strengthen our local presence with more well-paying career opportunities and expanded service to businesses across the region.”

XPO announced in October 2021 its goal to grow capacity of its North American network by 900 net new doors nationally. The company says it expects to accomplish that goal by the first quarter of 2024.

A company spokesperson said the company has added about half the goal since announcing the plan.

About XPO

Greenwich, Conn.-based XPO is an asset-based less-than-truckload transportation provider. With its business in Europe, the company reports it serves about 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees.

The company announced in June an expansion of its Salt Lake City service center. There were 58 doors added, bringing the total to 138.

In 2022, the company announced the construction of a new terminal in Adelanto, Calif., which has 90 doors. It also added a sister facility with 97 doors to an existing freight and assembly facility in Conley, Ga., in the Atlanta area.

In March 2022, XPO sold its North American intermodal business, XPO Logistics, to Downers Grove, Ill.-based STG Logistics Inc. In October 2022, it also spun off its high-tech brokerage platform as an independent publically traded company, Charlotte, N.C.-based RXO.

In 2021, XPO spun off its contract logistics business into a new company, GXO. LL

