XPO adds 58 doors to Salt Lake City terminal

XPO has expanded its Salt Lake City service center.

The expansion adds 58 doors to the facility. It also expands the service center’s yard by approximately 170,000 square feet. The additional area is expected to help employees handle more freight and traffic with greater ease, the company said in a news release.

The terminal is at 858 3760 W. That is southwest of the junction of I-80 and I-215.

The company said expansion at the Salt Lake City facility is an important milestone in the implementation of XPO’s previously announced plan to open 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024.

“At XPO, we’re focused on adding capacity where it’s most effective in driving efficiency, growth and returns for our business. Our investment in the Salt Lake City facility will allow us not only to better serve our existing customers but will support new business growth in a market that’s a major hub for freight,” Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said in a news release. “We’re also excited to contribute to the continued growth of the local economy by providing more job opportunities in the freight transportation industry.”

The deadline to add the 900 doors seems to have been delayed a year. The company announced in October 2021 that it planned to add 900 net new doors to the network by the end of 2023.

The Salt Lake City service center employs over 200 people. The company plans to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives now that the expansion is complete, the company announced.

Greenwich, Conn.-based XPO is an asset-based less-than-truckload transportation provider. With its business in Europe, the company reports it serves about 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees.

In March 2022, XPO sold its North American intermodal business, XPO Logistics, to Downers Grove, Ill.-based STG Logistics Inc. In October 2022, it also spun off its high-tech brokerage platform as an independent publically traded company, Charlotte, N.C.-based RXO.

In 2021, XPO spun off its contract logistics business into a new company, GXO. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.