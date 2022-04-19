XPO Logistics adds terminals on East and West coasts

XPO Logistics plans to add less-than-truckload terminals on both U.S. coasts.

On the West Coast, XPO plans to build a terminal in Adelanto, Calif., in San Bernardino County. The 51,500-square-foot facility has 99 doors and a freight assembly center. It is expected to open this month, according to a news release.

On the East Coast, XPO plans to open a sister facility to an existing freight and assembly facility in Conley, Ga., in the Atlanta area. The 55,000-square-foot facility has 97 doors and is expected to open in May, according to a news release. It will add pickup-and-delivery capacity in a high-volume Atlanta metropolitan area.

The announcement marks XPO Logistics’ latest progress with its five-point LTL action plan introduced in October 2021, the company reported. The main components:

Continuously improve network efficiencies to best serve customers.

Continue to deploy proprietary pricing technology.

Increase the annual graduate count in the company’s national truck driver training network.

Increase production at the company’s trailer manufacturing facility in Arkansas.

Add 900 net new doors to the network by the end of 2023.

With the two new openings, the company will have added 345 cumulative net new doors under the plan.

XPO is making strategic investments to optimize its network for the long-term, Mario Harik, acting president for less-than-truckload and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said in a news release.

“In California, demand is on the rise from manufacturing and retail expansion in the High Desert area,” Haril said in the news release. “Atlanta is one of the largest LTL regions in the South, and a freight gateway into Florida. We’ll continue to add capacity where it will be most effective in driving efficiency, growth and returns.”

Headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., XPO Logistics serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees. Founded in 1989 as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, its name changed in 2011 when Brad Jacobs acquired the company. Its stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

In other recent news, XPO announced offloading its intermodal division to STG Logistics. Also, XPO port drivers took steps to unionize in January.

