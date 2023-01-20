Women in Trucking names new president and CEO

After a 16-year run, the leadership of a women’s trucking group will be changing hands.

On Jan. 18, the Women in Trucking Association announced Jennifer Hedrick as incoming president and chief executive officer for the association.

She will take the reins from longtime president and CEO Ellen Voie, who has held the position since founding the group in 2007. Voie expressed her support and excitement over Hedrick joining the group.

“Through WIT’s mission we have created a community of 8,000 members to advance gender diversity in a male-populated industry,” Voie said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have an association executive like Jennifer Hedrick who will continue to advance the critical mission of the association I started 16 years ago.”

Voie announced her intentions in November 2022, during the group’s annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo. While Voie said her goal has always been to retire in 2023, she hopes to still play a role in the organization.

“I plan on somehow staying involved. I still love doing the speaking and doing presentations,” Voie told Land Line Now. “So I want to stay involved in some way, but I’m ready to turn it over to a new CEO.”

According to the group’s website, their mission is to “encourage employment, address obstacles and celebrate success,” of women in the industry. Rachel Christensen, WIT chair and vice president of operations for J.B. Hunt Transport, said Hedrick is committed to maintaining that goal.

“With Jennifer’s leadership, WIT will continue its central mission to advance the importance of gender diversity in transportation,” Christensen said in a statement.

Hedrick brings 17 years of association leadership experience to the group, along with a background in the transportation industry. According to WIT, Hedrick, “advocated on behalf of members to create efficiencies throughout the commercial freight transportation network,” during her five years leading the National Industrial Transportation League.

Hedrick will formally assume full leadership responsibilities on March 16. LL