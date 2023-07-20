Wisconsin officials seek feedback on Milwaukee interstate project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings as part of its study to address what it says is the deteriorating infrastructure of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee.

In addition to the infrastructure, community connectivity, roadway deficiencies and traffic safety will be areas of focus, says the project website.

Originally built in the mid-1970s, I-794 connects Milwaukee’s freeway system with downtown Milwaukee locations including the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, Milwaukee’s lakefront, Port Milwaukee and areas along the Southshore.

The public involvement meetings, on Aug. 1 at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and Aug. 2 at St. Thomas More High School, will explain the study and explore the initial concepts.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation staff will be available to answer questions at both meetings, scheduled for 4 p.m. Central.

By the numbers

I-794 is an important freight route for the Port of Milwaukee where 2.3 million metric tons of cargo are handled annually. Firms dependent on that cargo earned over $100 million in direct business revenue in 2017, the study says.

From 2018-2022, nearly 500 oversized/overweight loads used I-794.

The study also revealed an estimated 26,660 vehicles traveled through the Lake Interchange daily using the I-794 mainline to connect to the regional freeway system in 2022. In addition, 42,500 vehicles, including more than 1,300 trucks, crossed the Hoan Bridge daily.

Based on existing traffic flow during peak travel times, the level of service in the study area, which contains 28 original bridges, is a “C,” according to the project website.

A timeline on the project website says public involvement and outreach is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2024. A final design is scheduled for sometime in 2025 or 2026. Construction could start as early as 2026.

A complete overview of the I-794 project can be found here.

