Truckers needed for border-crossing study

A research firm is seeking input from carriers who regularly cross the United States and Canadian border between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit.

The goal of the study – which is sponsored by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority – is to get a better understanding of route preferences of carriers operating between Ontario and Michigan.

There are currently three connections between the two:

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is currently under construction, will soon open as the fourth connection. According to WDBA, the new bridge is “unique in that it will provide a highway-to-highway connection between Highway 401 in Ontario and I-75 in Michigan for the first time in history.”

The study is being conducted by Malatest, a Victoria, British Columbia-based firm specializing in research solutions. It said the information gathered from the survey will go a long way toward determining a number of operational factors.

“Data collected through this research will inform user preferences, pricing of bridge toll costs and other important considerations for bridge design and available amenities,” the company said. “It will help transportation planners understand the frequency of use, as well as reasons for which the Gordie Howe crossing would be selected as the route of choice by trucking firms conducting cross-border carriages.”

As far as what to expect from the survey, the firm said it will focus on questions regarding recent trips across the Ontario-Michigan border that could have utilized the Gordie Howe International Bridge, including:

Route taken

Whether the Gordie Howe International Bridge would have been a more efficient route

Other factors that might affect the choice of crossing when traveling across the Ontario-Michigan border

Additionally, the survey will request carrier information such as the size of fleet, age of fleet and whether the fleet is part of the NEXUS program. Malatest said it should take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

Carriers who complete the survey will receive either a $100 (Canada) or $75 (U.S.) e-gift card for participating. The gift card will be sent by email once survey completion has been verified.

The deadline to participate is Oct. 15. Carriers can find the study here. LL

