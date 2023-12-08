Truckers For Troops continues support for Veterans Community Project

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truckers For Troops program has donated another $10,000 to the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo.

OOIDA presented the latest donation on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“OOIDA and Truckers For Troops have always come through for us,” said Kristin Griffin, communication and events coordinator for VCP. “They have been a longtime supporter. We don’t take anything for granted, but when we got the call that this was coming, we were very excited and thankful.”

On Dec. 7, Truckers For Troops made the $10,000 donation and also delivered a truckload of supplies. Those supplies included items for VCP’s commissary as well as household items for veterans living in the tiny house community in Kansas City, Mo.

“We know that our members want to show support for troops and veterans,” said Norita Taylor, OOIDA director of public relations. “Either they were in the military or they have connections, and this is a great way to channel that support for those who are in need.”

Donating to VCP assists with providing housing, counseling, career services and medical services for veterans in need.

“The funds will be put to a myriad of uses,” Griffin said. “They’re used for emergency assistance and to provide the resources that our veterans need to recover in dignity and get back on their feet.”

Trucker For Troops expects to cast an even wider net of generosity as VCP expands to new locations and services across the country.

“We’re proud to say we are now housing veterans at four different VCP projects: St. Louis; Longmont, Colo.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and here in Kansas City, Mo.,” Griffin said. “We have also started projects in Milwaukee, Wis.; Oklahoma City; and we just announced Glendale, Ariz. So, that’s something to stay tuned for.”

The Truckers For Troops fundraising effort also will continue to send care packages to military personnel stationed around the world. Those packages contain snacks, games, toiletries and other items to try and provide a little bit of home overseas.

OOIDA recently sent 15 care packages to Navy personnel and even heard back from a previous recipient requesting another package because he wanted his fellow troops to experience the same feeling he had upon receiving one.

Any active military or family members of military personnel interested in requesting a Truckers For Troops care package can email Nikki_Johnson@OOIDA.com.

“I’m surprised every year from the amount of donations we collect,” said Sylvia Dodson, manager of OOIDA’s membership department. “I’m thinking, ‘It’s been a bad year, but oh my gosh, they came through again.’”

Tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers For Troops fundraising effort are accepted year-round at ooida.com/truckers-for-troops.

More information about current and future VCP locations is available at veteranscommunityproject.org. LL