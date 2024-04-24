Trucker Bathroom Access Act adds co-sponsor

April 24, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

An effort to ensure that truck drivers are provided a place to use the restroom has bipartisan support but still has a long way to go in order to be passed into law.

Last week, Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., co-sponsored the Trucker Bathroom Access Act. HR3869, which was originally introduced by Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, simply requires shipper and receiver facilities that have restrooms accessible to their customers and employees to make those same restrooms available for truck drivers who are delivering or receiving a load. The legislation would not require businesses to construct new restrooms.

“When you look at the number of truckers out there – the goods and services that American truckers deliver each and every day … It’s about time they have the basic right to use a restroom while working,” Nehls told Land Line Now in 2022.

New co-sponsor

Pappas’ support brings the bill’s number of co-sponsors to six – three Republicans and three Democrats. Despite the common ground on the issue, the addition of co-sponsors has been gradual.

Nehls first introduced the Trucker Bathroom Access Act in the previous Congressional session and then reintroduced the bill last June.

Reports of truck drivers being denied restroom access surged at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and many of those facilities have maintained restrictions.

Nehls called the act a “no-brainer,” considering it presents no cost to businesses. However, the congressman said during a House hearing last year that some lobbyists had been trying to kill the bill.

“I just want to put on the record to all the lobbyists and trade associations that are trying to sink this bill, ‘I really don’t care what you think on this issue,’” Nehls said. “Just imagine if Congress banned lobbyists from using restrooms as you wait outside these committee rooms or offices. Imagine if you were told – all you lobbyists – ‘Go outside and find a tree. Hell, go find a fire hydrant. Go outside and relieve yourself, because we’re not going to let you do it in here.’ How long do you think that would last? What do we want to do, treat our truckers like cats and dogs?”

 Support from trucking organizations

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Women in Trucking Association and the American Trucking Associations support the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.

“If a business provides restroom access to customers or employees, they should provide the same access to truck drivers who are loading or unloading cargo at the business,” OOIDA wrote.

Truckers are encouraged to go to OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website to encourage their lawmakers to support HR3869. LL

Related News

toll roads

News

New toll roads, express lanes opening in Tampa this week

Toll roads and express lanes are set to open this week as part of the Gateway Expressway project in Tampa. This project began in 2017.

By Land Line Staff | April 24

electric vehicles

News

States take steps to tap electric vehicles for road funds

Action taken at statehouses around the country focuses on noncommercial electric vehicle owners to help cover road fund costs.

By Keith Goble | April 24

renewable diesel

News

New report analyzes benefits of renewable diesel

Is renewable diesel more viable than battery-electric trucks? The American Transportation Research Institute recently compared the two.

By SJ Munoz | April 24

cargo theft

News

Feds warn carriers about cargo theft scheme

Cargo theft in the U.S. continues to climb. The FBI is warning carriers about a sophisticated scheme that has cost the industry millions.

By Land Line Staff | April 24

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.