Truck World kicks off Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario

April 18, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Canada’s Truck World show is scheduled for the end of this week.

Truck World is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, April 21-23, at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, near Pearson International Airport.

This show is the first Truck World since 2018. More than 500 exhibitors are expected in five exhibit halls, according to the website. Here is a list of exhibitors.

A new product showcase will be featured.

With electronic logging device enforcement scheduled to take effect in January 2023, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is scheduled to present a program on ELDs in Ontario at 11 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Other ELD programs also are scheduled.

The schedule for the show’s The Knowledge Stop seminar series is available here.

Admission is $10 for the three-day event if an attendee is registered before 6 p.m. on April 20. Register here. Children 16 years old and younger do not need to be registered.

Admission at the door will be $20, cash only.

Other feature news is available from Land Line Media.

 

TBS

Related News

CVSA out-of-service personal conveyance

Canada

Personal conveyance limits sought by CVSA

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance wants changes to the rules for personal conveyance – including limiting how long you can use it.

By Mark Reddig | April 08

Bill Fries (C.W. McCall) "Convoy" album cover.

Features

Man behind C.W. McCall and ‘Convoy’ dies

Bill Fries, known better to us as C.W. McCall, has died. His song “Convoy” defined the mood of the late 1970s and the issues truckers faced.

By Land Line Staff | April 04

OOIDA life member Pat Inman, a driver for Werner, was named a Rock Star of the Supply Chain

Features

OOIDA life member named Rock Star of the Supply Chain

An OOIDA life member was named one of FoodLogistics.com’s 2022 Rock Stars of the supply chain for his hard work and impact over the past year.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 30

Highway Angel

Features

Truckload Carriers Association announces 2021 Highway Angel of the Year

Christopher Lloyd, a driver for Eagan, Minn.-based Airline Transportation Specialists, Inc., was named 2021 TCA Highway Angel of the Year.

By Land Line Staff | March 29