Truck World kicks off Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario

Canada’s Truck World show is scheduled for the end of this week.

Truck World is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, April 21-23, at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, near Pearson International Airport.

This show is the first Truck World since 2018. More than 500 exhibitors are expected in five exhibit halls, according to the website. Here is a list of exhibitors.

A new product showcase will be featured.

With electronic logging device enforcement scheduled to take effect in January 2023, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is scheduled to present a program on ELDs in Ontario at 11 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Other ELD programs also are scheduled.

The schedule for the show’s The Knowledge Stop seminar series is available here.

Admission is $10 for the three-day event if an attendee is registered before 6 p.m. on April 20. Register here. Children 16 years old and younger do not need to be registered.

Admission at the door will be $20, cash only.

Other feature news is available from Land Line Media.