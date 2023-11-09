Truck travel in left lane topic of Michigan bill

A bipartisan pursuit at the Michigan statehouse would limit left lane use for large trucks when traveling on expressways.

State law already prohibits all vehicles from hanging out in the left lane. Left lane use is permitted for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds also are prohibited from using the far left-hand lane on controlled-access highways, or freeways, with three or more lanes.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, is the lead sponsor of the bill introduced earlier this month that would single out large trucks on limited-access highways, or expressways. The measure includes 10 Republican co-sponsors and six Democratic co-sponsors.

Specifically, HB5304 would limit large trucks to the right two lanes when traveling on expressways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

Large trucks blamed for congestion

Bruck said the rule change would alleviate congestion on busy roadways by ensuring that large trucks do not impede traffic in the left lane.

“By ensuring that trucks stay in the right lanes, we can keep traffic flowing smoothly in the left lanes, promoting safer and more efficient transportation for all drivers,” Bruck said in prepared remarks.

He added that large trucks contribute to the frustration of traffic congestion.

“This legislation is a vital step toward reducing the frustration of long traffic lines on our busiest freeways,” he said.

Bruck also noted he worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State Police to craft legislation the departments could support.

OOIDA opposes pursuit

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has said that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and while perhaps not intended, restricting trucks from certain lanes poses serious challenges for truckers and jeopardizes the safety of the traveling public.

Next steps

HB5304 has moved to the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee.

The committee has yet to schedule the left lane bill for consideration. The earliest the issue could be discussed in committee would be Tuesday, Nov. 14.

New Mexico adopts similar rule

New Mexico lawmakers acted earlier this year to keep large trucks out of the left lane on interstates.

State law requires all vehicles to stay to the right. Violators face $25 fines. Certain exceptions apply.

In addition to that law, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law to limit truck lane use. Already in effect, the new law mandates that large trucks traveling on multi-lane highways outside of municipalities stay in the right-hand lane. Exceptions include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Violators face $250 fines. LL

