Truck to Success course includes info on loadboards

Along with all of the other details, an owner-operator needs to get the gigs to pay for everything. For its Truck to Success course, representatives of the oldest and largest load board provider will show how their products can help drivers find loads.

The Truck to Success course is designed to inform professional drivers considering the jump to being owner-operators. The three-day course covers a variety of topics following a logical transition from a company driver to an independent contractor.

DAT has been around since 1978, when it began to modernize load postings, taking them from postings on a bulletin board to a telephone message system. At first it was known as Dial-A-Truck. It became DAT in 1989.

DAT has the largest freight exchange for spot market freight. It hosts more than 270 million freight loads and trucks per year in the U.S. and Canada. Freight exchange services are used to match the material that needs to be shipped with over-the-road carriers that can be hired to move those loads.

People from DAT are scheduled to discuss the company’s MembersEdge and Power Load Boards at Truck to Success.

DAT MembersEdge is designed for owner-operators. It has tools for searching and posting, alarm match notification, broker credit scores and days to pay, mileage and routing, and market rates.

DAT Power is an advanced load board with tools for advanced filtering, simultaneous posting and searching and other tools, including the Market Conditions Index map to show hot and cold areas for freight around the country.

Be more successful, profitable

Truck to Success is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 via Zoom web conferencing.

OOIDA debuted its Truck to Success course in March 2019 as an in-person course. The coronavirus crisis has forced the format to change. Even so, the 2020 course will offer the same in-depth instruction featuring OOIDA in-house experts and others with focused expertise brought in to teach.

The No. 1 goal at OOIDA is to help drivers be more successful and more profitable in their business, and that is the driving force for this course, said OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

“Small-business trucking is a very tight profit business,” Pugh said. “There are many overwhelming statistics that show how many small business fail in the first three years. Don’t be a statistic! Truck to Success is a chance to arm yourself with the knowledge you will need to apply to your business to become successful and not be a statistic.”

The Truck to Success curriculum is designed to follow a logical transition from a company driver to an independent contractor.

Other Truck to Success course topics:

Developing a business plan.

Buying a new or used truck. Equipment financing.

Insurance.

Running under your own authority or leasing on to a carrier.

New entrant safety audits and compliance reviews.

Drug and alcohol testing requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Taxes and business structures.

Brokers and factoring.

Registering for Truck to Success

The 2020 Truck to Success course will be offered via Zoom web conferencing. It is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Tuition will be $250, which is about half the in-person course cost last year, and there won’t be travel expenses.

There are a limited number of logins available for the course. If more than one person wants to view the course from one computer with one login, they are welcome to do so. If a guest needs their own login, there is an additional guest charge of $150.

Attendees will be asked to indicate whether they would like to receive a physical copy of the Truck to Success course materials or an electronic copy.

Sign up to attend OOIDA’s Truck to Success course by Oct. 12 and get a free one-year membership as an added perk.

For more information, click here.

To go directly to the registration form, click here.

Here is a rundown of some of the topics covered during the first day of the 2019 Truck to Success course.