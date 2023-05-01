Trimac Transportation acquires an Ohio bulk carrier

Canadian company Trimac Transportation has added to its bulk carrier terminal network by acquiring Ohio-based American Industrial Partners Logistics.

The acquisition was finalized April 27, according to a Trimac announcement.

American Industrial Partners Logistics has a fleet of 13 tractors and 119 trailers in addition to other yard vehicular equipment. Its 52-acre property, in Wapakoneta, Ohio (18 miles south of Lima, Ohio) near I-75, has cold, dry and food-grade warehousing, bulk transloading and storage. The facility has access to CSX Transportation rail line through indoor rail access and 70 railcar spots for rail transloading and storage.

The property is between Cincinnati and the U.S-Canada land crossing at Detroit- Windsor, Ontario. It is North America’s busiest commercial U.S.-Canada land crossing.

“The integration with a leading logistics company such as AIP will place Trimac in an excellent position for its continued growth and contribution to business partners and communities in this region,” Matt Faure, president and CEO at Trimac Transportation, said in the company announcement.

Founded in 1982 by Charles Kantner, American Industrial Partners Logistics was originally known as Riverside Storage, offering basic warehousing for dry food ingredients. It has grown to have more than 450,000 square feet of storage space in addition to its fleet and rail access.

Kantner will stay on for a transitional period immediately to provide expertise. Currently, the business is made up of approximately 38% trucking, 42% warehousing, and 20% transloading and other business.

Calgary, Alberta-based Trimac Transportation is a liquid and dry bulk carrier founded in 1945 as a small family trucking company based in Saskatchewan. It now has more than 140 branches. Trimac Transportation operates a fleet of about 2,200 tractors and 5,000 trailers, according to Dunn and Bradstreet.

More Canada news

Other recent Land Line Media news from Canadian includes Montreal-based TFI International being ready for more acquisitions and truckers getting fined for taking the wrong detour around road work in an Ontario city.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.