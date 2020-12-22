TravelCenters of America helping drivers in need

Professional drivers will be receiving the help they need thanks to the guests of TravelCenters of America.

During the company’s Be a Champion of Change register roundup campaign, guests at TA, Petro and TA Express donated $88,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. The donations will go directly to drivers and their families when an illness or injury forces them out of work.

“We’re grateful for the millions of professional drivers who continue going to work during the pandemic to ensure crucial medical supplies are delivered and store shelves are stocked,” Barry Richards, president of TravelCenters of America, said in a news release. “Our guests across America are aware of the immense sacrifice displayed, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive response we received. We were pleased to host this campaign and on behalf of our more than 19,000 team members, I thank all our guests for their incredible generosity.”

The money was raised by guests rounding up their point of sale, restaurant and fuel purchases at locations across America from Sept. 16 through Nov. 30.

The campaign also assisted in the nationwide coin shortage, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

“Truck drivers have always gone above and beyond; serving the country during the pandemic has been no exception,” said Dr. Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “We feel blessed to be in a position to help them when they need it. We couldn’t do that without the donations from companies like TravelCenters of America. Thank you to everyone that helped make this campaign a success.”

TravelCenters of America has supported the St. Christopher Fund since 2010, raising nearly $3 million to date.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio; TravelCenters of America is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network with nearly 20,000 employees and more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada. LL

