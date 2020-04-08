St. Christopher Fund receives $50,000 from C.H. Robinson

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has received a $50,000 donation from C.H. Robinson, the charity has announced.

Donna Kennedy, executive director of the St. Christopher Fund, said the donation comes at a critical time as truck drivers are hauling freight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alongside all the healthcare workers, truck drivers on the road right now are true heroes, battling this virus on the front lines,” Kennedy said in a news release. “Within the next two weeks, we expect to see a significant increase in truckers contracting the coronavirus, many of which do not have healthcare coverage or the financial means to support their families. This is going to be a major problem for everyone, including the drivers, the industry, the economy, and Americans across the country.”

The St. Christopher Fund is a nonprofit organization that started in 2007 to help truck drivers and their families who are out of work because of an illness or injury. Assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses, such as, rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance. According to the charity’s website, it has provided more than $3.1 million of assistance to nearly 2,900 truckers.

Donations

C.H. Robinson, a broker and logistics provider headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., said it was important to support truck drivers during this crisis.

“The pivotal role that truck drivers play in keeping our economy moving has been made even more clear in recent weeks as we have faced the COVID-19 crisis,” said Angie Freeman, president of the C.H. Robinson Foundation. “We are proud to play a role in the incredible work St. Christopher Fund is doing to support the driver community, as they continue to get us the supplies we all need during this difficult time.”

Truckers needing assistance from the St. Christopher Fund may apply by clicking here. To donate to the charity, click here, or contact Shannon Currier at shannon@truckersfund.org.

