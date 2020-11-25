Four finalists have been named in the competition for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

The Transition Trucking competition is intended to recognize the top drivers who have successfully transitioned from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

The winner selected from the four finalists will get a new Kenworth T680 with a Paccar powertrain with an MX-13 engine, a 12-speed automated transmission, and 40K tandem axles. It also is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper with the Kenworth Driver’s Studio premium package.

The award winner is expected to be announced in December.

The Transition Trucking four finalists

U.S. Army veteran Ivan Hernandez, who served as an infantryman for 20 years. He drives for Omaha, Neb.-based Werner Enterprises. Hernandez received his CDL through the Roadmaster Drivers School and hired on with Werner in 2019.

U.S. Army veteran Gail Losee, who has served a 20-year career in the U.S. Army transportation and logistics sector. Losee became an independent contractor for Dallas-based Stevens Transport this year and leases a Kenworth T680. As an officer, she led a platoon of drivers transporting equipment and goods to and from U.S. bases in Afghanistan and Iraq to other U.S. bases and coastal ports. Losee earned a Bronze Star in 2008 for her leadership.

U.S. Marines and Army veteran Shaun Mason, who served 25 years in the U.S. Marines and Army. He is an independent contractor for Prime Inc., Springfield, Mo. He works in Prime’s flatbed division. He intends to eventually own and operate his own heavy-haul company.

U.S. Army veteran Ray Miller, who served 26 years as an infantryman in the Army. He is an independent contractor for Stevens Transport. He hopes to own his own truck within six years and eventually own and operate his own fleet.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Kenworth has partnered with the Fastport Trucking Track Mentoring Program and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program to sponsor the competition.

U.S. Marines and Army veteran Joseph H. Campbell Jr. was the 2019 Transition Trucking winner. LL