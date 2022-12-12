Transition Trucking announcement set for Friday

December 12, 2022

Land Line Staff

This Friday, Dec. 16, Transition Trucking will announce the winner of its Driving for Excellence award at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

The award given annually through a partnership between Fastport, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program and Kenworth, will culminate with the presentation of the keys to a new Kenworth T680 Next Gen.

Transition Trucking began its search for “America’s top rookie military veteran driver” with a nomination period in June. Semifinalists were announced in September, and a public voting period started in October.

A selection committee made the ultimate decision following the public vote.

To be considered for the award, drivers must meet the following requirements:

  • Active military or member of the National Guard or reserve.
  • Graduated from Professional Truck Driver Institute-certified, National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools- or Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member driver training school, with valid CDL.
  • First hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

This year, Transition Trucking has invited a field of 11 semifinalists to Washington, D.C., for the announcement of the 2022 winner.

Those semifinalists, along with their military branch of service and truck fleet:

  • Sean Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran who drives for McElroy Truck Lines.
  • Cale Jensen, a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran who drives for G. Dubbels Farms Trucking.
  • Ashley Leiva, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Draco Energy – Noemi Trucking.
  • Paul Gouker, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who drives for Stevens Transport.
  • Dave Marihugh, a U.S. Navy veteran who drives for Roehl Transport.
  • Chris McDowell, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who drives for Epes Transport.
  • Joe Nyenatee, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Melton Truck Lines.
  • Talon Rogers, U.S. Army veteran who drives for CRST.
  • Justin Silk, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Paschall Truck Lines.
  • Michael D. Thomas, a U.S. Marines veteran who drives for Prime Inc.
  • Jason Van Boxtel, a U.S. Marines veteran who drives for Veriha Trucking.
Transition Trucking Elite 11
The Elite 11 gathered at the MHC RoadReady Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. From left: Jason Van Boxtel, Veriha Trucking; Joe Nyenatee, Melton Truck Lines; Dave Marihugh, Roehl Transport; Justin Silk, Paschall Truck Lines; Talon Rogers, CRST; Paul Gouker, Stevens Transport; Ashley Leiva, Draco Energy/Noemi Trucking; Sean Adams, McElroy Truck Lines; Christopher McDowell, Epes Transport; Michael Thomas, Prime Inc.; and Cale Jensen, G. Dubbels Farms Trucking. (Photo courtesy TruckPR)

 

In 2021, Jimmy Reddell, who served for 22 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, won the award.

More information about this year’s announcement and previous winners is available on the Transition Trucking website. LL

