Reddell wins Transition Trucking award

After 22 years of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, Jimmy Reddell had his sights set on a career as a commercial truck driver.

When he retired honorably from the U.S. Army, he decided the trucking industry would best align with the type of work he wanted to do moving forward. As a driver, Reddell would have the opportunity to see the country he helped protect and, at the same time, play an important role in transporting essential goods.

And he couldn’t have asked for a better start to that career.

Reddell was presented with the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award on Dec. 17 in Washington, D.C. As part of this honor, Reddell was handed the keys to a brand new Kenworth T680, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and more.

“This is certainly a special moment for me,” Reddell said in a news release. “I’m very honored to receive the 2021 Transition Trucking award out of all the deserving veterans nominated. Thanks to Stevens Transport and Angela Horowitz for nominating me. I can’t wait to get that Kenworth T680 out on the road.”

Reddell earned his CDL in 2020 and hired on with Dallas-based Stevens Transport. He is now an independent contractor through Stevens Transports Contractor Division and leases a truck.

“It was an honor to present Jimmy Reddell with the keys to the Kenworth T680 on behalf of Kenworth and our employees,” Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth director of marketing, said in a news release. “We thank him for his long military service to our country, and wish him all the best in his trucking career.”

This was the sixth year of the partnership between Kenworth, Fastport Trucking Track Mentoring Program and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program, which aims to recognize America’s top rookie military veteran who has made the successful transition from active duty to driving commercially.

“Jimmy Reddell’s accomplished military career instilled attention to detail, punctuality, discipline and a keen sense of urgency that have helped him to be successful as a professional truck driver,” Brad Bentley, Fastport president, said in a news release. “Jimmy has a great support network at Stevens Transport to begin his career. I know he will be a great ambassador for our industry moving forward.”

The Transition Trucking program also recognized James C. Rose, a U.S. Marines veteran and driver for Springfield, Mo.-based New Prime Inc., and Christopher Slindee, an Army veteran and a driver for Phoenix-based Knight Transportation, as runners-up. They were each awarded a $10,000 check.

The top driver was determined by a panel of judges. To qualify, drivers had to be nominated by their motor carrier and meet three eligibility requirements:

Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

First hired in a trucking position between January 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

More information about the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award can be found on the Transition Trucking website. LL