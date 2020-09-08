Three-day International Roadcheck inspection blitz begins Wednesday

The three-day International Roadcheck inspection crackdown begins tomorrow.

The dates are Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 9-11.

International Roadcheck is a 72-hour high-volume, high-visibility inspection and enforcement initiative during which inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. conduct commercial motor vehicle and driver inspections at weigh or inspection stations, at designated fixed locations, or as part of roving mobile patrols. Over that three-day period, law enforcement personnel will inspect commercial motor vehicles for compliance with federal regulations and use the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria to identify critical inspection item violations.

The inspection blitz is organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. The alliance consists of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada and the Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes (Ministry of Communications and Transportation) of Mexico.

Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations. This year’s focus is on the driver requirements component of a roadside inspection.

During International Roadcheck, CVSA-certified inspectors primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I Inspection, a 37-step procedure that includes two main inspection categories: an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. A third category, hazardous materials/dangerous goods, may also be part of a Level I inspection.

Depending on weather conditions, available resources or personnel, or other factors, inspectors may opt to conduct the Level II walk-around driver/vehicle inspection, Level III driver/credential/administrative inspection or Level V vehicle-only inspection.

Roadside inspectors will conduct vehicle and driver inspections following their department’s health and safety protocols and procedures in consideration of the challenges associated with the pandemic.

Roadcheck driver inspection

For the driver portion of an inspection, inspectors will collect and verify the driver’s documents, identify the motor carrier, examine the driver’s license, check the record of duty status and review periodic inspection reports. If applicable, the inspector will check the medical examiner’s certificate, skill performance evaluation certificate, and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report. Inspectors will also check drivers for seat belt use, illness, fatigue, and apparent alcohol or drug possession or impairment.

Drivers found to be operating without the proper driver credentials; in possession of or under the influence of drugs or alcohol; operating while ill, fatigued or showing other signs of impairment; or in violation of hours-of-service rules may be placed out of service.

Roadcheck vehicle inspection

The vehicle portion of an inspection includes checking critical vehicle inspection items such as: brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat (missing), exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, and windshield wipers.

If an inspector identifies critical inspection item violations that meet the North American Standard out-of-service criteria during a vehicle inspection, the inspector will render the vehicle out of service, which means that vehicle will be restricted from traveling until those violations are corrected.

International Roadcheck 2019

Last year, 12,019 vehicles were placed out of service during International Roadcheck. There were 67,072 inspections conducted

Top out-of-service vehicle conditions for 2019

There were 16,347 out-of-service vehicle conditions recorded.

Braking systems, 4,578 violations.

Tires and wheels, 3,156 violations.

Brake adjustment, 2,801 violations.

Cargo securement, 1,991 violations.

Lighting devices, 1,875 violations.

Driver out-of-service conditions for 2019

There were 3,173 out-of-service driver conditions recorded last year.

Hours of service, 1,179 violations.

Wrong class license, 714 violations.

False logs, 467 violations.

Suspended license, 232 violations.

Here is a breakdown of statistics from last year.