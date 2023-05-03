These regions have the worst truck parking availability

Truck parking is a problem nationwide, but Trucker Path sifted through data to find out which regions are the worst.

When a trucker arrives at one of Trucker Path’s truck parking locations, they are asked the following: Are there many, some or no parking spaces available. Using that data, Trucker Path determines which region had the highest percentage of “no parking spaces available.”

The Southeast region had the percentage, with nearly a quarter reporting no truck parking available. Close behind at 21% is the Northeast.

Conversely, the North Central region has the most available parking, followed by the Midwest.

Trucker Path also found which truck parking location had the highest percentage of “there are many” responses. The list includes truck stops, travel plazas and one rest area.

Northeast – TA Milesburg 215 at 875 N. Eagle Valley Road, Milesburg, Pa.

– TA Milesburg 215 at 875 N. Eagle Valley Road, Milesburg, Pa. Southeast – Discount Truck Parking at 7138 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, Fla.

– Discount Truck Parking at 7138 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, Fla. Midwest – Rest area at 2218 County Road 62, Auburn, Ind.

– Rest area at 2218 County Road 62, Auburn, Ind. South Central – Gateway Travel Plaza at 1480 W. Fwy Blvd. S., Vidor, Texas.

– Gateway Travel Plaza at 1480 W. Fwy Blvd. S., Vidor, Texas. Central – TA Beto Junction 252 at 2775 Highway 75, Lebo, Kan.

– TA Beto Junction 252 at 2775 Highway 75, Lebo, Kan. West – Petro Wells 392 at 1440 Sixth St., Wells, Nev.

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

Trucker Path’s report comes during a time when the federal government is mulling over a bill that will increase truck parking spaces nationwide.

On March 29, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. If passed into law, the bill will allocate money for the creation of more truck parking spots.

Specifically, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

As of May 3, the House version (HR2367) had 20 co-sponsors:

Brian Babin, R-Texas

Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Eric Crawford R-Ark.

John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Lance Gooden, R-Texas

Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Darin LaHood, R-Ill.

Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

Tracey Mann, R-Kan.

Daniel Meuser, R-Pa.

Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y.

Troy Nehls, R-Texas

Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.

Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Rudy Yakym, R-Ind.

Meanwhile, the Senate truck parking bill (S1034) has four co-sponsors: John Boozman, R-Ark.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. and Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Don’t see your House rep or senators on the list? Go to FightingForTruckers.com and click on the “Tell your Lawmakers to Support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act” link. Fill out the form and have it automatically sent to your federal lawmakers. LL

