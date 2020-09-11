The Spirit starts next week off in Salina, Kan.

September 11, 2020

Chuck Robinson

|

Salina, Kan., is the next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer.

The Spirit of the American Trucker and its skipper, Jon Osburn, will be at the Salina Petro on Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 14-16. That is Exit 252 from I-70.

The Salina Petro is one of the smallest Petros that Osburn has ever visited, he says. There are 75 parking spots for trucks. Though small, it seems to have everything he needs, including an Iron Skillet that’s open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salina is in the middle of wheat country. The city, and the county that encompasses it, is named for the Saline River, which has a high salt content. There are salt marshes in the area and there are salt mines south of Salina near Hutchinson.

Salina has produced two Kansas governors:

  • John Carlin, a Democrat and a dairy farmer, was governor from 1979 to 1990.
  • Bill Graves, a Republican whose parents owned a trucking firm, was governor from 1994 to 2003. He became president of the American Trucking Associations in 2003 and retained that office until 2016.

After Salina, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop in Sioux Falls, S.D., where Osburn will be part of the Sioux Falls Truck Convoy for Special Olympics. All of the proceeds will go directly to support and benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest grassroots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Possible day trip

When the coronavirus shutdowns are all lifted, Osburn has a suggestion.

“If you are here doing a reset, you might consider a day trip to Abilene to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum,” he said. “It is well worth the time spent.”

Abilene, Kan., is about 30 miles east of the Salina Petro. The museum was refurbished in 2019. The problem now is that the Eisenhower Library is closed because of COVID-19 concern, according to its website, but make a note for another time.

Here is a video tour of the library.

“It’s absolutely neat. I delivered there a couple of times,” Osburn said.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Jon Osburn, its skipper. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines there.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit.

Chuck Robinson

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

CARB, the California Air Resources Board

News

CARB hits eight brokers and carriers with $130,000 in penalties

Eight brokerage and trucking companies have been penalized thousands of dollars for violating CARB’s Truck and Bus Regulation.

By Tyson Fisher | September 11

California flag

News

California law adds to AB5 exemption list

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that gave another round of exemptions from the state’s worker classification law known as AB5.

By Mark Schremmer | September 11

judge's gavel, money

News

Trucking insurance company’s ‘act of God’ claim fails in $21M crash case

Cypress Insurance is on the hook for $21 million after unsuccessfully arguing a fatal truck crash was an act of God.

By Tyson Fisher | September 11

Michigan welcome sign

News

Michigan bill would eliminate ‘archaic’ driving law

Lawmakers are considering getting rid of a Michigan driving law that requires a horn honk when passing another vehicle.

By Keith Goble | September 11