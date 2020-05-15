For the weekend and early next week, OOIDA’s tour trailer is setting up in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Ingrid R. Brown Petro in Oklahoma City on Saturday through Tuesday, May 16-19.

The Oklahoma Petro Stopping Center is at the junction of I-35 and I-40. That’s Exit 127 from I-40 E/I-35 and Exit 154 from I-40W.

There is parking for 280 trucks at the OKC Petro. The Iron Skillet dining room there is open, and online ordering is available from it too.

The OKC Petro was dedicated to OOIDA member Ingrid Brown, when she was named a 2018 Citizen Driver. TA & Petro’s Citizen Driver Award recognizes truck drivers who demonstrate citizenship, community involvement, leadership and safety.

As of 2018, she had logged more than 4 million accident free miles as a professional driver. She also was part of a relief convoy taking hay and other supplies to Oklahoma ranchers devastated by wildfires in 2017. She also has received Women in Trucking safety awards had has been a member of the Women in Trucking image team.

Just south of the Oklahoma City Petro, a 7-mile stretch of the North Canadian River has been turned into a landscaped recreational area dubbed the Oklahoma River. Dams were installed to create a river lake. The project was completed in 2004.

A favorite stop in OKC is the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, which has been closed of late because of the coronavirus crisis but is scheduled to reopen May 18 with a new sanitization regimen and encouragement to patrons to social distance.

Tim, the museum’s security director, has a fun Twitter account you might want to check out. Take a virtual tour here.

Busy in Carl’s Corner

Quite a few truckers stopped by The Spirit at the last stop, in Carl’s Corner, Texas, Jon said. The Association’s Call to Action for drivers to request the documents they are legally due from brokers. Federal regulations require brokers to disclose documents to carriers, such as the rated freight bill.

OOIDA encourages truckers to get the information to which they are entitled.

In its Call to Action, OOIDA provided forms to fill out and send. Drivers were glad to have a tool to use to help make a difference, he said.

“If for any reason a driver can’t print a form out, they should stop by,” Jon said.

He said he would be glad to help out.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

After Oklahoma City, Jon and OOIDA’s tour trailer are scheduled to stop at the Joplin, Mo. Here is the schedule.