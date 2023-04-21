The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Jackson, Miss.

The next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer is in Jackson, Miss.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, to be at the Jackson Petro. That’s on West Frontage Road at Exit 45 off Interstate 20.

The Jackson Petro has parking for 194 tractor-trailers. Unfortunately, the Iron Skillet there is closed, but there is a Made To Go Kitchen there.

The Jackson Petro is near the confluence of I-20 and I-55.

I-20 stretches 1,539 miles from I-10 in Scroggins Draw, Texas, to I-95 in Florence, S.C.

I-55 runs 964 miles from New Orleans to Chicago, connecting along the way the cities of Springfield, Ill.; St. Louis; and Memphis, Tenn.

Swamp East Missouri Truck Show

Last weekend, Ellis was in Sikeston, Mo., taking part in the Swamp East Missouri Truck Show and Convoy. It is a fundraiser wrangled by T.W. McDermott to benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center in Sikeston. It provides developmental and therapeutic services to children with special needs and their families.

Read about why McDermott got involved in organizing the truck show here.

Ellis snapped a few photos at the show during truck prep time.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After Jackson, Ellis has a couple of stops in Florida scheduled: April 25-26 in Marianna and then April 28-29 in Wildwood.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL