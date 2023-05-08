The OOIDA tour trailer has stopped in Salina, Kan.

Marty Ellis has the OOIDA tour trailer in Salina, Kan.

Through Wednesday, May 10, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are at the Salina Petro on Exit 252 from I-70.

The Salina Petro has parking for 75 tractor-trailers. There is an Iron Skillet sit-down restaurant there as well as a Popeye’s.

Only part of I-70 in Kansas is designated at the Kansas Turnpike, a tolled highway. The Kansas Turnpike is in the eastern part of the state, 236 miles from just west of Kansas City to the state capital, Topeka.

Salina was founded in 1858 by an anti-slavery group led by William Phillips, an attorney and journalist for Horace Greeley’s New York Tribune. He was a Union colonel in the Civil War and a U.S. congressman in 1873-75. The city is named for the Saline River. The Union Pacific Railroad came to town in 1867.

Midwest Pride in Your Ride

Ellis spent the weekend at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show at the Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa.

The show is a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. Eldon Jaeger created the Midwest Pride in Your Ride in 2011 after his daughter died following a 14-year battle with cancer.

Here are some photos Ellis took at the show.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After the Salina, Ellis plans to head to the Strawberry Jam and Chrome on May 12-13 in Stilwell, Okla.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL