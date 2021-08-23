The ‘need to knows’ of voter registration

Election Day is quickly approaching. If you are not already, it is important to get registered to vote now to ensure your voice is heard. Follow these guidelines and start making a difference.

Deadline to register

Deadlines for voter registration are all over the map. In many states you need to register at least 20 days before heading to the voting booth. If your deadline is looming or you are out of time, don’t be discouraged. Go ahead and register now so you will be ready for the mid-term election cycle that begins shortly after the first of the year.

Registration rules

For most states you can register to vote in person or by mail. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from the DMV, local board of elections office, post office, library or other locations designated by state officials.

About four-fifths of all states either use or are in the process of taking advantage of the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, six states – Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming – do not offer online registration. The number of states offering the registration option is up from 12 five years ago.

Two states – Maine and Oklahoma – have adopted rules allowing people to register online but haven’t yet implemented the process.

If you reside in the latter group of states, you will need to register in person or by mail for the fall election.

Who can vote?

As long as you’re 18 or older, an American citizen, and a resident of the state where you’re planning to register, you have an equal chance to decide who you want to run your country, your state, your region and your town.

Where to vote

After you’ve sent in your registration form, your state will mail out details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the polls. Other states require a photo ID when voting.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers to have their voices heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day. LL