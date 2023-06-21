TA Express opens in Huntsville, Texas, off I-45

Truck drivers have a new option for parking with the opening of a TA Express in Huntsville, Texas.

The TA Express in Huntsville is off I-45 at Exit 118.

“We’re excited to announce another new location in the TA network! TA Express Huntsville, TX, recently opened located off Interstate 45, Exit 118,” the company said in a news release. “This new site is part of TA’s ongoing network expansion and its commitment to improving our guests’ experience.”

There are 90 parking spaces for tractor-trailers. In addition, there are three showers, a driver lounge, truck wash and six diesel pumps, all with diesel exhaust fluid

There also is a dog park.

Stop in and see us at our newest location, TA Express Huntsville, TX! This location has all the amenities you need including Primo Taqueria Restaurant, fuel, parking, showers, driver lounge a dog park and more! Our team is ready to welcome you today at exit 118 on I-45. pic.twitter.com/MyAaUIRpMf — TravelCenters of America (@TATravelCenters) June 20, 2023

For food, there are three fast-food restaurants: Cinnabon cinnamon roll bakery, Chester Fried Chicken, and Sbarro New York-style pizzeria.

There also is a full-service restaurant, Primo Taqueria. It offers Tex-Mex fare and also classic American fare. The American fare includes omelets and other breakfast plates, burgers, chicken fried steak, liver and onions, catfish and barbecue ribs.. The Tex-Mex fare includes breakfast items, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and chalupas.

TA Express is one of the TravelCenters of America brands, in addition to TA Travel Centers and Petro Stopping Centers. Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America was founded in 1972. It has been acquired by BP Products North America Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of London-based BP PLC. The acquisition was announced in February. The acquisition was finalized in May.

TravelCenters of America it operates in 44 states. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

TravelCenters of America in May began its annual Round Up campaign in May to benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. It continues through Sept. 4. Customers at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and have the difference benefit the St. Christopher Fund. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.