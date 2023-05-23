TA launches annual fundraising campaign to benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

A major truck stop chain is kicking off a campaign to help raise funds for truckers in need.

On May 22, TravelCenters of America announced the start of its annual Round Up campaign in support of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. From May 26 through September 4, customers at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference benefitting the St. Christopher Fund.

Funds raised throughout the campaign are donated directly to the St. Christopher Fund, supporting the charity’s mission “to help over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury has recently caused them to be out of work.” Since 2010, the Westlake, Ohio-based chain of travel centers has raised $3.1 million for St. Christopher Fund through its various campaigns and initiative.

In 2022, TA’s Round Up campaign raised over $100,000 for the charity. Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer of TA, says the annual drive reflects his company’s commitment to the men and women behind-the-wheel.

“Professional drivers are the backbone of the nation’s economy and TA is committed to supporting drivers in need by easing the financial burden brought on by health concerns,” Pertichik said.

“This annual campaign is part of our holistic approach to the health and well-being of professional drivers; we remain committed to also providing services and amenities like healthy food options and fitness centers to help them stay healthy while on the road.”

Charity to help truckers

Founded in 2007, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund helps over-the-road drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. That assistance comes in a variety of ways, including direct payments to providers for household living expenses such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance.

Donna Kennedy, director of the St. Christopher Fund, says the partnership with TravelCenters of America is invaluable to the group’s work.

“Studies have shown that more than 70% of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. have one or more serious health problems, and I could not be more proud of our work with TA to give any professional driver experiencing illness or injury the much-needed support they deserve,” Kennedy said. “Alongside their Round Up campaign, TA’s work to provide health and wellness programs is crucial to our mission here at SCF.”

In addition to financial assistance, the St. Christopher Fund also provides health and wellness programs designed with truckers in mind. The group’s Rigs without Cigs program helps drivers become tobacco-free and offers tips and weekly support to stay that way. Furthermore, through the Driving Down Diabetes initiative, the charity aims to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes among truckers. LL