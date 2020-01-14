Survey reveals most drivers have road rage, nearly half carry a weapon

January 14, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

More than three-quarters of American drivers admit to road rage or aggressive driving. As if that was not bad enough, nearly half of motorists carry a weapon in their vehicle.

According to The Zebra, an insurance comparison website, 82% of Americans admit to road rage or aggressive driving in the past year. Honking of the horn to show anger was the most common form of road rage, with 59% reporting having done so in the past year. Nearly half (45%) changed lanes without signaling. About 40% have yelled/cursed at another driver or pedestrian.

Although many acts can set a driver off, tailgating was the most common action that angers drivers (44%).

Coming in at a close second at 42% is distracted driving, followed by getting cut off (33%), someone driving too slow (30%) and someone not using a turn signal (28%).

Even though 87% of those surveyed have seen another driver distracted by a handheld device, only 41% have admitted to such behavior. Most surveyed believe distracted driving is the second-most dangerous driving behavior, just behind drinking and driving.

Some motorists have taken their road rage to the next level by confronting another driver. Some examples include:

  • Getting out of their vehicle to verbally confront another driver (7%).
  • Throwing objects (6%).
  • Getting in a physical altercation with another driver (6%).
  • Sideswiping another driver (5%).
  • Bumping or ramming another vehicle on purpose (5%).
  • Forcing another driver off the road (5%).

However, motorists may want to reconsider confronting another driver. According to The Zebra, 46% of drivers keep a weapon in their vehicle. Approximately 15% have pepper spray, the most common weapon inside vehicles. Other weapons of choice are a knife (10%), bat/club (9%), gun (7%) and a taser (5%).

The Zebra defines “aggressive driving” as “any deliberate, unsafe driving behavior — like changing lanes without a turn signal or tailgating.” Meanwhile, “road rage” is a more extreme version of aggressive driving and includes obscene gestures, ramming another driver’s car, or forcing them off the road.

While 8 in 10 drivers experience either aggressive driving or road rage, about 55% of those surveyed admitted to road rage specifically.

Rather than resort to road rage, 62% of drivers listen to music when frustrated on the road. Other common alternatives to road rage are:

  • Thinking about something else (23%).
  • Venting by yelling or cursing (22%).
  • Waiting until the feeling goes away on its own (18%).
  • Navigating to a quieter road (14%).
  • Listening to a podcast or radio talk show (13%).
  • Call a friend or family member (6%).

The Zebra’s road rage survey was conducted online. Nearly 1,000 drivers from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., participated, ages ranging from 17 to 85.

Most respondents (62%) experience medium traffic during their routine driving route, with 20% driving in heavy traffic. The most reported commute length is 30-59 minutes (36%), followed by 15-30 minutes (25%) and one hour or more (18%). Most frustration occurs either on a multi-lane highway (46%) or on city/suburban streets (37%).

Other road rage-related stories:

 

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

FMCSA announces plans for large truck crash study

News

FMCSA announces plans for large truck crash study

FMCSA seeks public comment before it begins a new Large Truck Crash Causal Factors Study, the agency announced earlier this week.

By Mark Schremmer | January 14

Virginia leaders pursue transportation revenue changes

News

Virginia leaders move forward plans to boost transportation revenue

In Virginia, the governor and other prominent lawmakers want to overhaul transportation revenue collection. Among the changes is higher fuel taxes.

By Keith Goble | January 14

OOIDA's Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-operator is May 5-7, 2020

News

Becoming an owner-operator is a big step: Need-to-know info

Before making the leap to becoming an owner-operator, take OOIDA’s Truck to Success course to make sure you are considering all the angles.

By Land Line Staff | January 14

Temporary restraining order extended in AB5 lawsuit

News

Temporary restraining order extended in AB5 lawsuit

A federal judge extended a temporary restraining order that blocks California from enforcing motor carriers to comply with Assembly Bill 5.

By Mark Schremmer | January 14