SuperRigs award to benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Shell Rotella is donating $1 for every vote up to $5,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund as part of the People’s Choice Award event at the 42nd SuperRigs Truck Show at the Texas Motor Speedway.

This is the second consecutive year Shell is raising money at SuperRigs for St. Christopher Fund, which assists over-the-road truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury occurs.

“This year, as part of our ongoing commitment to the trucking community, we are pleased to support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund through our People’s Choice Award,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. “Each vote not only celebrates the impressive rigs our drivers operate but also contributes directly to this vital organization, assisting with the health and wellbeing of truck drivers across the continent.”

The People’s Choice Award is held virtually for those unable to attend the SuperRigs Truck Show. Voting is open now and will conclude at 4 p.m. Central on May 31. Votes are limited to one per person and can be cast here.

#SuperRigs2024 is right around the corner! Don’t forget to get your votes in for the 2024 People’s Choice Winner here https://t.co/dMbbIvEMlT Ends 5/31/24. Must be a MyMilesMatter member. Void in QC and where prohibited. Terms apply. See Official Rules for details. pic.twitter.com/DGn6XqVRC9 — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) May 21, 2024

“We are deeply grateful for Shell Rotella’s continued support and generosity,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “Their commitment to donate through the People’s Choice Award at SuperRigs significantly amplifies our efforts to assist truck drivers in need. This collaboration not only highlights the spirit of community within the trucking industry but also provides essential support to our drivers, ensuring they receive the help they need while on the road. Thank you, Shell Rotella, for being a steadfast partner in our mission.”

SuperRigs events and entertainment

A total of 24 awards and over $25,000 in cash and prizes will be presented at this year’s show.

Fireworks, live music, a truck lights competition and contestant luncheon are among the entertainment scheduled for May 30-June 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As always, 12 spots in the 2025 SuperRigs Calendar also will be on the line.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones returns to the panel of judges for the competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

Trucks entered will be scored on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

SuperRigs schedule

May 30

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

May 31

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

8 p.m-10 p.m. Best lights judging

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Concert featuring Brodie Lane and fireworks

June 1

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Open to the public

7 a.m.-10 a.m. Event registration for pre-registrants only

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Judging lane hours

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation (contestants only)

4 p.m. Event closes LL