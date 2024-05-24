SuperRigs award to benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

May 24, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Shell Rotella is donating $1 for every vote up to $5,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund as part of the People’s Choice Award event at the 42nd SuperRigs Truck Show at the Texas Motor Speedway.

This is the second consecutive year Shell is raising money at SuperRigs for St. Christopher Fund, which assists over-the-road truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury occurs.

“This year, as part of our ongoing commitment to the trucking community, we are pleased to support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund through our People’s Choice Award,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. “Each vote not only celebrates the impressive rigs our drivers operate but also contributes directly to this vital organization, assisting with the health and wellbeing of truck drivers across the continent.”

The People’s Choice Award is held virtually for those unable to attend the SuperRigs Truck Show. Voting is open now and will conclude at 4 p.m. Central on May 31. Votes are limited to one per person and can be cast here.

“We are deeply grateful for Shell Rotella’s continued support and generosity,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “Their commitment to donate through the People’s Choice Award at SuperRigs significantly amplifies our efforts to assist truck drivers in need. This collaboration not only highlights the spirit of community within the trucking industry but also provides essential support to our drivers, ensuring they receive the help they need while on the road. Thank you, Shell Rotella, for being a steadfast partner in our mission.”

SuperRigs events and entertainment

A total of 24 awards and over $25,000 in cash and prizes will be presented at this year’s show.

Fireworks, live music, a truck lights competition and contestant luncheon are among the entertainment scheduled for May 30-June 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As always, 12 spots in the 2025 SuperRigs Calendar also will be on the line.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones returns to the panel of judges for the competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

Trucks entered will be scored on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

SuperRigs schedule

May 30

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

May 31

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

8 p.m-10 p.m. Best lights judging

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Concert featuring Brodie Lane and fireworks

June 1

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Open to the public

7 a.m.-10 a.m. Event registration for pre-registrants only

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Judging lane hours

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation (contestants only)

4 p.m. Event closes LL

Read more Land Line news here.

Related News

Military

Texas

Podcast: From homeless to full of hope

Thanks to the Veterans Community Project, an Army veteran and former truck driver has gone from homeless to full of hope for the future.

By Scott Thompson | May 10

OOIDA

News

OOIDA encourages support of bill to stop freight fraud

A bipartisan bill introduced in the House on Wednesday, May 22 aims to fight back against freight fraud, and OOIDA is lending its support.

By Mark Schremmer | May 24

gas tax

News

Portland, Ore., voters decide to continue local gas tax

Portland, Ore., voters overwhelmingly approved an extension of local gas tax. A heavy-vehicle use tax already was extended.

By Keith Goble | May 24

misclassification

News

Misclassification lawsuit thrown out over technicality

A trucking company has dodged a misclassification lawsuit after a court found the complaint referred to a “resident” rather than a “citizen.”

By Tyson Fisher | May 24