Student artists sought for FMCSA’s Road Safety Art Contest

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to use their creativity and talent to promote safe traveling around large trucks and buses. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is again sponsoring its Road Safety Art Contest

The agency seeks hand-drawn art, digital art, craft, video, or photography. Winning artwork will best depict through original creativity how all road users – from cars, to bikers, to pedestrians – can stay safe around large trucks and buses by:

Recognizing trucks’ need for long stopping distances.

Staying aware of truck drivers’ large blind spots.

Understanding the need for more room for trucks to turn safely.

Grand prize winners will be awarded in four categories:

Category 1, Grades K-2

Category 2, Grades 3-5

Category 3, Grades 6-8

Category 4, Grades 9-12

All winners will receive a framed copy of their artwork and an award certificate. Artwork also will be featured as part of FMCSA’s winner announcement video, Kid Zone and Teen Zone webpages, and in the 2023 Road Safety Art Contest Calendar.

Entries may be submitted through June 4.

Winners are expected to be announced in September.

The public will vote July 11-17 on Facebook vote for People’s Choice winners in each of the four categories.

Contest entries should not depict crashes or injuries. Messages should be positive.

Road Safety Art Contest rules and a downloadable contest entry form are available from FMCSA.

Contest rules in brief:

Students may submit only one entry.

Email submissions to FMCSA.Outreach@dot.gov. The subject line must read: “2022 Road Safety Art Contest Submission: [Student’s First and Last Name].”

All nonvideo entries must be submitted as a high-resolution photo or scan. Accepted file types include JPG, PNG or PDF and must not exceed 10MB.

For all video entries and nonvideo entries larger than 10MB, submit via email with a file sharing link.

Be sure to include the email subject line regardless of entry type.

A completed and signed entry form must be attached to the email. Digital signatures are acceptable, or the parent/guardian may print, sign, scan and email the form.

Submissions must not include any copyrighted logos and brands.

Land Line ran last year’s winners online.

You also may download the 2022 Road Safety Art Contest Calendar.

The annual contest is a part of the Our Roads, Our Safety campaign to raise safety awareness about the commercial truck and bus industries.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s mission is to prevent crashes, fatalities, and injuries involving commercial trucks and buses. LL