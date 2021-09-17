Congratulations to the 2021 Road Safety Student Art Contest winners

The winners of the 2021 Road Safety Student Art Contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration have been announced.

The winning artwork of the following 12 students will be showcased in the U.S. DOT headquarters building in Washington, D.C., and featured in the 2022 Road Safety Student Art calendar that will be available later this year.

Conducted annually, the contest is sponsored under FMCSA’s Our Roads, Our Safety Partnership, which comprises more than 30 governmental, safety, industry, and private organizations.

The Road Safety Student Art Contest challenged students ranging from kindergarten through high school to design and create motivational artwork providing safety messaging for all roadway users. Some of the art warns motorists to be wary of being in the blind spot of tractor-trailers, to give trucks room, and to buckle up seat belts.

Grand prize Road Safety Student Art Contest winners

FMCSA People’s Choice art contest award winners

Honorable Mention recipients

Pranav Balakrishnan, Plano, Texas

Preetiggah Sudhakar, Simpsonville, S.C.

Yohann Lee, Studio City, Calif.

Karthikeya Vattem, McDonald, Pa.

Lynn Sun, Livingston, N.J.

Noah Cho, Wheaton, Ill.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FMCSA Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi announced the winners in this video.

“During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Nation recognizes the absolute vitalness of the trucking industry to the Nation’s supply chain and overall health of our economy,” said Joshi. “All our food, medicines, fuel, supplies we need to survive – everything is transported by a professional truck driver. In just the past eight months, millions of grateful Americans have been protected from the pandemic thanks to countless hero truck drivers who delivered the COVID-19 vaccines. We owe them an incredible debt of gratitude.”

Next year’s contest opens in spring 2022. Entry forms are expected to be available at this website. LL