STG Logistics has acquired Best Dedicated Solutions

STG Logistics has completed the acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions, the company announced.

The Bensenville, Ill.-based company specializing in port-to-door supply-chain solutions is adding expedited dry van, temperature control and flatbed over-the-road transportation solutions to existing offerings.

According to an STG Logistics news release, the company features the nation’s largest network of container freight station and transloads facilities.

“We are excited to move forward as one organization with the ability to now offer customers a complete containerized logistics solution,” said Paul Svindland, CEO of STG Logistics.

This acquisition was first announced in June. Best Dedicated Solutions’ service-oriented culture and scalable platform were attractive qualities mentioned at that time by STG Logistics President and COO Geoff Anderman.

Anderman said those qualities align with the approach STG Logistics embraces as it “(continues) to support (its) customers, leveraging the strengths of both organizations under the STG name.”

Best Dedicated Solutions CEO Danny Esplin will shift to senior vice president of over-the-road solutions with STG Logistics, while also serving as a senior member of the executive leadership team.

“We’ve always been able to provide a wide variety of solutions to our customers,” Esplin said. “Joining STG, the only true port-to-door organization in the logistics field, means we are a part of a company with an unprecedented strength, depth and flexibility to ensure we meet our customers’ needs.”

STG Logistics has more than 35 years of experience in domestic logistics with access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. It provides asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over-the-road services.

More information about STG Logistics is available on its website. LL

